India started the ODI tour of West Indies from where the left of in the Test series and clinched a comprehensive victory in the first ODI of the series, assailing a lead of 1-0 early. West Indies batted first in the day and suffered a collapse upfront with the Indian seamers hitting the right areas. Debutant Mukesh Kumar was impressive as well alongside Shardul Thakur. The limited resistance West Indies tried to put up was broken by spin-duo Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. The later cleaned up the West Indies tail and they wrapped up for just 114. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma demoted himself to promote others having a go at the middle but only Ishan Kishan grabbed the opportunity with a half-century. India won the match but by the time thye reached the target, they lost 5 wickets and struggled against Carribean spinners Gudakesh Motie and Yannick Cariah. IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Barbados.

India and West Indies will return again on July 29, Saturday to take on each other at the same venue, Kensington Oval at Bridgetown, Barbados. The Kensington Oval surface behaved a little out of character in the 1st ODI. It helped the seamers upfront but offered sharp turn from length later in the day making it difficult to handle the spinners. India would hope to seal the series and have some opportunity of batting first giving the batters crucial time out in the middle.

Bridgetown Weather Report

Unfortunately for the fans, there is pretty heavy chances of rainfall during the period of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Bridgetown on July 29. The weather forecast for the day shows 40-64% of precipitation chances during the first four hours of the day and it is all set to stay consistent throughout. As per the predictions, we should not only expect regular rain expectations, but it will be difficult to get a full game and a result. Groundstaff will be under challenge once again. Suryakumar Yadav Plays His Trademark ‘Supla Shot’ Shot During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Expected Weather At the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown During IND vs WI 2nd ODI (Accuweather.com)

Kensington Oval Pitch Report

As Barbados is well known for, this track as historically assisted the faster bowlers and is expected to assist the seamers early on specially with a early morning start and rain around. Although the spinners got a significant help during the 1st ODI, the pitch being under covers for a long time can make it damp and a little on the slower side.

