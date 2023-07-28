India locked horns with West Indies in the first ODI on Thursday, July 27 in Bridgetown, Barbados. During the 18th over of the West Indies innings, Virat Kohli took a sensational catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to get rid off Romario Shepherd. After the match, Jadeja has a conversation with Kuldeep Yadav where they talk about Virat's spectacular catch. Also, the Indian spin duo talk about how they hunt in pair and weave magic with the ball. What a Catch! Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Romario Shepherd During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video)

Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav Hail Virat Kohli for His Spectacular Catch

