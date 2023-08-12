India and West Indies face-off in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The action in IND vs WI moves to USA now and the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida will host the next two matches including the penultimate fixture of the series. The India vs West Indies 4th T20I will start at 08:00 pm IST. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for the IND vs WI Dream11 prediction fantasy team for 1st T20I below. India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2023, Lauderhill, Florida Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

After losing the first two T20Is, team India bounced back to win the third game. The Men in Blue will now be looking to draw level in the series. Hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to seal the series in this fixture. Tilka Varma has been a revelation for India and will be the key player for the visitors going into this fixture.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Nicholas Pooran (WI) can be our pick as wicket-keeper for IND vs WI fantasy team. IND vs WI, 4th T20I 2023: India Eye Series-Levelling Win, Runs from Openers.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Tilak Varma (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Rovman Powell (WI) and Suryakumar Yadav (IND) can be picked as batsmen in your IND vs WI Dream11 team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the IND vs WI we will go with three all-rounders. Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND) and Kyle Mayers (WI) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Alzarri Joseph (WI) can be the bowlers in your IND vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Nicholas Pooran (WI), Tilak Varma (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rovman Powell (WI), Axar Patel (IND), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Hardik Pandya (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Alzarri Joseph (WI), YUzvendra Chahal (IND).

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IND vs WI whereas in-form Tilak Varma (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

