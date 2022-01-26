New Delhi, January 26: India on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, starting February 6. India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma has fully recovered from his injury and will lead the side. It would be the first series for Rohit as the full-time ODI skipper after he was ruled out of the South Africa tour because of a hamstring injury.

However, Ravindra Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has rested pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami for the series. On the other hand, KL Rahul will be available from the 2nd ODI onwards. India Squad vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Returns To Lead Team in ODIs, T20Is; Ravi Bishnoi Receives Maiden Call Up.

Axar Patel, who missed the South Africa series due to injury has been named in the T20I squad. India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 6th February followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

