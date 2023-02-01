The final of the Women's T20I Tri-series 2023 will see India Women (IND-W) face off with South Africa Women (SA-W) on February 2 (Thursday) at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa. The starting time of the final battle is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs SA-W T20I final clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes to Bring More Cheers to the Good Memories For Indian Fans in South Africa Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Campaign.

India Women cruised to the final of the Triangular series 2023 unbeaten. With the Women's T20I World Cup 2023 approaching, Harmanpreet Kaur led India are currently in red-hot form owing to some sensational performances in the Tri-series. The senior players like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have been performing consistently in the series which is a great sign for team India ahead of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, South Africa Women also exhibited some decent show in the ongoing Tri-series which is about to conclude in a day. The two teams will eye to clinch the title clash on Thursday and move into the global tournament with a winning momentum.

IND-W vs SA-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (IND-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND-W vs SA-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Chloe Tryon (SA-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND-W vs SA-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be our all-rounders. Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament.

IND-W vs SA-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Masabata Klaas (SA-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W) Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) could form the bowling attack.

IND-W vs SA-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Chloe Tryon (SA-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Masabata Klaas (SA-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W) Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W).

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

