India Capitals would be squaring off against Manipal Tigers in a Legends League Cricket 2022 match on September 29, Thursday. India Capitals, who are table-toppers at the moment, have five points from four matches while Manipal Tigers have three from four games. Victory for the Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals would help them consolidate their position at the top of the table and give them more confidence with two more games remaining after this, in the league phase. The likes of skipper Gambhir, along with Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire and Pravin Tambe would be crucial for India Capitals' chances in this match. Legends League Cricket 2022: Manipal Tigers Register First Win in the Tournament, Beat Bhilwara Kings by Three Runs

Manipal Tigers on the other hand, are placed bottom of the table with three points from four matches. As a matter of fact, their first and only win so far in the tournament came in their last match against Bhilwara Kings. The victory might have taken a bit of time to arrive but that would surely give them confidence. A lot would rest on the performances of skipper Harbhajan Singh, the legendary Muttiah Muralidharan and also Mohammad Kaif if Manipal Tigers are to register their second win of the tournament.

When Is India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha on September 29, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

