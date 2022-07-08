After winning the first T20I, India will now be looking to continue their domination against hosts England in the three-match series. Some of the members from the winning combination are unavailable for selection for second T20I as India have recalled senior players for the last two matches. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are available for selection and it will be interesting to see what sort of playing XI India fields. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 2nd T20I 2022 in Birmingham.

While senior players like Kohli, Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are set to feature in the playing XI, their could be a toss up between Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Also Shreyas Iyer looks like will be warming the bench with Suryakumar Yadav getting an extended run. Arshdeep Singh, who impressed in the first T20I, is not part of the squad for second and third T20I and thus Bumrah will replace him.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue to feature in the playing XI, given his consistent performance. Harshal Patel could make way for Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja could be picked in place of Axar Patel. IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Hardik Pandya Shines As India Take 1-0 Lead.

India Likely Playing 11 vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel/Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

