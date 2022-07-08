England (ENG) will take on India (IND) in the second T20I match of the ongoing three-match series at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Team prediction for selecting the best combination can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs ENG, 1st T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Hardik Pandya Shines As India Take 1-0 Lead.

India are ahead of the hosts by a 1-0 lead as they won the first T20I by a good margin of 50 runs on Thursday. After winning the toss, captain Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. Except for Ishan Kishan, all Indian batters were right on the money, especially Hardik Pandya, who scored 51 off 33 to put a decent total of 198 runs on the board for England to chase. In response, English openers, along with Liam Livingstone, failed to stay at the crease for long and were dismissed early in the game. Wickets kept falling intermittently thanks to Hardik Pandya's brilliance with the ball (4/33). Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal both bagged two wickets each. Men in blue gave a clinical performance with both bat and ball to win the first T20I.

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), and Dinesh Karthik (IND) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), and Liam Livingstone (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), and Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounders

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), and Chris Jordan (ENG) could form the bowling attack. Deepak Hooda Smashes Moeen Ali for a Huge Six, Ball Almost Enters Commentary Box During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Dinesh Karthik (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Hardik Pandya (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Chris Jordan (ENG).

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Moeen Ali (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

