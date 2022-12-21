Having notched up a dominant win, India will be hoping to carry on in the same vein and dictate proceedings when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match of the two-game series on Thursday, December 21. KL Rahul’s side did not start well with the bat but later recovered to put up an imposing first innings total of 404 runs. Having knocked over Bangladesh for just 150, India then batted once again and set a target of 513 runs, which the hosts fell short of by 188 runs. India are unlikely to tamper with their winning combination going ahead into the second match. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dhaka.

But an area of concern does remain on the status of skipper Rahul, who suffered a blow to his hand during training and reportedly was in a lot of pain. Batting coach Vikram Rathour though has assured fans that he will be okay and fit for the game. In case of Rahul misses out, India have a backup opener in the form of Abhimanyu Easwaran and the Bengal batter can slot in his place directly in the Indian XI. In Rahul’s absence, Cheteshwar Pujara, who is vice-captain for this series, is likely to lead the side.

Shubman Gill, after his maiden Test hundred in Chattogram, is set to open the innings once again. Virat Kohli at four, will hope to score his first Test ton in three years when he comes out to bat. He will be followed by Shreyas Iyer at five with the right-hander aiming to continue the good work he did in the 1st Test. Rishabh Pant too looked in good form in Chattogram and will look to make an impact at six. India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Dhaka.

The spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav is set to retain their spots in the playing XI unless there’s a tactical change and India decides to go with an extra fast bowler, in which case, Shardul Thakur might make it to the XI. Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav will continue to be the lead fast bowlers for the visitors.

India’s Likely Playing XI in 2nd Test vs Bangladesh:

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c) /Abhimanyu Easwaran, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

