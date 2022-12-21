The second and final test of the two-match series between India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will commence on 22 December (Thursday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The starting time of the second test match between India and Bangladesh is 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). KL Rahul and Co. had a convincing outing in the first test as visitors sealed the match by a heavy margin of 188 runs. The Men-in-blue will eye a win in the second test match as well to whitewash the series, which will serve as a redemption of the ODI series loss earlier. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini Ruled Out of Second Test in Dhaka

The Indian side showed great composure in the first test after a heartbreaking ODI series loss to Bangladesh. A roaring performance from Cheteshwar Pujara in both innings with scores of 90 and 102 was the spine of the Indian batting in the first test. Kuldeep Yadav who was brought back into the side proved his skill with a fifer in the first innings and scalped another three wickets in the second innings to stand apart as a most valuable bowler for the side in the first test. Apart from Pujara, Shreyas Iyer in the first innings contributed 86 runs to help India cope with the early wicket losses. Shubman Gill's maiden test hundred which came in India's second innings was another impactful performance of the match. Though big guns Virat Kohli and KL Rahul failed to make their mark, the overall team performance was impressive.

Bangladesh started off convincingly in the first innings after removing KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rishab Pant early on. Taijul Islam who scalped four wickets in the first innings failed to deliver in a similar fashion in the second innings after bowling 23.4 overs. Apart from debutant Zakir Hasan who scored his maiden century in the second innings, no other Bangladesh batter could come up with an impactful performance. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan who was removed on just 8 runs in the first innings, amassed some runs in the second but failed to save his side from defeat while chasing a monumental total of 513 runs.. The hosts will be keen to end the curse of never winning a test against India and come back stronger in the upcoming second test match to tie the series. ICC World Test Championship 2021–23 Points Table Updated: Pakistan’s Chances Dented, England Out of Contention Despite Series Win

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and Bangladesh have played 12 test matches against each other. India emerged victorious 10 times. Bangladesh are yet to open their winning account in test cricket against India. The remaining two matches were drawn.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Key Players

Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) Kuldeep Yadav (IND) Shreyas Iyer (IND) Zakir Hasan (BAN) Taijul Islam (BAN)

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Cheteshwar Pujara versus Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan against Kuldeep Yadav will be key battles in the second test match to look forward to.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd test match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 22 December (Thursday). The starting time of the match will be 09:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 08:30 AM.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of Bangladesh 2022 in India and will provide the live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match Live on their TV.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

BAN Likely Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (WK), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed.

