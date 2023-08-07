The second T20I between India and West Indies witnessed some breathtaking action but again it were the hosts who stood victorious, winning the game by two wickets. The West Indies bowlers weaved their magic to restrict India to 152 and then Nicholas Pooran led the charge with the bat to seal the game for the Caribbean side. Now, the Men in Blue stand in a precarious situation, having lost the first two games of the five-match T20I series. They need to win the remaining three matches to grab the series. Hence, India needs to be at their best as they take on Rovman Powell & Co. in the third T20I on Tuesday, August 8. Kuldeep Yadav Misses IND vs WI 2nd T20I Due to Minor Injury, BCCI Provides Update

India's batting has failed to deliver thus far in the T20I series. Apart from Tilak Varma, no India batter has dictated terms with the bat. Sanju Samson has failed to make the most of the opportunities that have been presented to him and thus, his place in the side could be jeopardy. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is the only spare batter in the squad, is a designated opener. Thus, it will be interesting to see if the think tank backs Samson for another game or plays Jaiswal in the middle order.

In the bowling department, Mukesh Kumar has not been able to make a mark with his performances in the last two outings. Thus, India might ponder over playing either Avesh Khan or Umran Malik at his expense. Ravi Bishnoi, who was picked for the second T20I as ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav was injured, was also mediocre with the ball. Therefore, Kuldeep will be drafted into the team if he attains full fitness for the upcoming game. Tilak Varma Dedicates Celebration After Notching Up His Maiden T20I Fifty to Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira (Watch Video)

India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

