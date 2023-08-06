Ahead of the second T20I against West Indies, the Indian cricket team received a major blow as their key spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, became unavailable for selection. The spinner got hit while batting in the nets and thus was not selected for the second T20I due to a sore left thumb. The news was shared by the BCCI on Twitter ahead of the second T20I.

Kuldeep Yadav Misses IND vs WI 2nd T20I

