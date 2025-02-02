India's Likely XI in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025: The Indian cricket team will be looking to finish off the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series on a high when they take on England in the last match, in Mumbai. The popular Wankhede Stadium will host the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 and it is expected to be a fascinating contest between these two sides who have had some close battles so far. India have the series 3-1 but England will look to finish off on a high, which will give them confidence for the IND vs ENG ODI series that is to follow. In this article, we shall take a look at India's likely XI for the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Mumbai.

A lot of fans might be curious about India's playing XI, especially after Harshit Rana's inclusion as a concussion substitute raised eyebrows amongst fans and experts. The specialist bowler replaced all-rounder Shivam Dube who suffered a concussion and he went on to scalp three wickets in a famous win for India. Also, with India already having won the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series, a number of players who are part of the ODIs to follow might be rested.

Top-Order: There's unlikely to be any change at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening the innings. Both the batters have not had a solid opening partnership in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series and will look to improve that come the Mumbai T20I. At three is Tilak Varma who has had an impressive series and will want to sign off on a high.

Middle-Order: Captain Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number four and a lot of eyeballs will be on him in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I. The right-hander has failed to make a mark with bat in hand in any of the four T20Is so far and his form has been a talking point despite India winning the series. Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya will form the remainder of the middle-order. IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at Wankhede Stadium.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya will be one of the main all-rounders, although it can happen that he might be rested, given that India have already won the series and he will also feature in the ODIs vs England. Shivam Dube and Axar Patel will be on the other two all-rounders in India's playing XI.

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi will form the spin-bowling attack for India. While Hardik Pandya can chip in as the second fast bowler, it will be interesting to see if India include Harshit Rana after his heroics in Pune. With India preferring a sole seamer so far in all the matches, it can be expected that one of Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana will play in India's XI.

India's Playing XI in 5th T20I vs England:

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh

