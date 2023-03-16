India and Australia will lock horns in the 1st ODI of a three-match series starting on Friday, March 17. The match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai and has a starting time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss of this match will be held at 1:00 pm IST. India defeated Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded four-match Test series. With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 coming up, this will serve as a very good test for both teams. Ahead of the 1st ODI, let us take a look at how the weather might be for this match. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs Aus Cricket Match in Mumbai.

After their victory in the Test series, Men in Blue will be hoping for a similar outcome in the ODI series against Australia. With captain Rohit Sharma rested, Hardik Pandya is all set to lead the Indian team. This will also leave a place for Ishan Kishan who is likely to open the innings along with Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, for Australia, David Warner might make his comeback into the lineup. Warner will be eager to prove himself after a below-par Test series. However, all eyes will be on Cameron Green who smashed a brilliant hundred in the 4th Test.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected weather in Mumbai at the time of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI (Source: Accuweather)

According to the report above, sunny weather is expected during the time of this match. There is absolutely no forecast of rain at the time of this game. The temperature would hover between 27-33 degrees Celsius. The temperature would expectedly fall in the evening.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium is known for producing high-scoring matches and we can expect something similar during the IND vs AUS 1st ODI. The new ball bowlers might get a bit of help during the first few overs. The pitch usually stays similar throughout the game, offering great help to the batters.

