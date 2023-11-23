IND vs AUS 1st T20I Free Live Streaming Online: Just four days after the heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, the Men in Blue go again – this time in a five game T20 series against the same opponents. The first match is being played at Visakhapatnam with a new look home side edging to start on a positive note. Australia have included a few names that featured in the World Cup and given the competitive spirit they exhibit in matches, expect them to go all out to secure a major victory. With the T20 World Cup coming up next year, the teams will want to strengthen themselves in each department. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

Surya Kumar Yadav will lead the Indian team and it is an important opportunity for him to establish himself as an integral member of the T20 squad. Ishan Kishan did not play much in the World Cup and he will be eager to impress. Axar Patel is likely to pip Washington Sundar for a place in the playing eleven while Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar will lead the pace attack.

Steven Smith had a poor World Cup campaign but is still seen as an important member of the Australian side in all formats. David Warner was set to feature in the series but withdrew at the last moment, replaced by Aaron Hardie. Tanveer Sangha travelled with the team as an extra for the recently concluded fifty over main event and will now spearhead the pace attack for Australia.

When is India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will go up against Australia in the first match of the five-game T20I series on Thursday, November 23. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2023, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2023 Match?

Sports18 Network is the official broadcaster of Indian cricket and will provide the live telecast of India vs Australia T20I series. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 in English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu language. For Hindi commentary of IND vs AUS 1st T20I fans can tune into Colors Cineplex. For live streaming details of IND vs AUS, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Match?

With Sports18 holding the broadcast rights, JioCinema will provide the free live streaming of IND vs AUS T20I series online. Fans can access JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of IND vs AUS 1st T20I online in 11 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi. Australia looks the much-experienced side on paper in comparison to their Indian counterpart. Expect the visitors to take an important 0-1 lead here with a win.

