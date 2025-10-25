India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national cricket team will play for respect against Australia national cricket team in the third ODI of the three-match series on October 25, Saturday. India have lost the series already as they are trailing 2-0 in the series after losing both the first and the second ODI. On both occasions, India suffered through a batting failure and failed to set a solid target in front of Australia. Cooper Connolly, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw all contributed to take Australia over the finishing line. For India, although Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer found runs with the bat, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact yet again. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave For London After Duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 to Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting? Here's the Truth.

The three-match ODI series has started a new era for India under the leadership of Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit as the new captain in the 50-over format. Shreyas Iyer has been named as the vice-captain for the Asian Giants. But Gill's start as the ODI captain didn't happen on a positive note with India suffering a series defeat. Ahead of the third ODI, he will have to ensure that India compete harder and specifically put up a stronger batting performance, giving their bowlers a fair chance. A big innings awaits for Virat Kohli, who has scored two ducks in a row and will want to make his mark by getting some runs under his belt.

Talking about the head-to-head record in ODIs, India and Australia have played against each other in 153 matches. Australia have claimed 85 wins, whereas the Men in Blue have secured 58 victories. 10 ODI matches between India and Australia have ended in a no result.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 Date Saturday, October 25 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will clash swords with the Australia national cricket team in the 3rd ODI and it will be played on Saturday, October 25. The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydne. The high-voltage clash between India and Australia will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rohit Sharma Laughs At Gautam Gambhir's Joke About Retirement After Opener Slams Half-Century During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia ODI series 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team three-match ODI series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).