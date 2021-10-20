Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Instead of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team. Kohli won't take part in today's match. How To Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online T20 World Cup 2021? Get Free Live Telecast of India vs Australia Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

India (11 batting, 11 fielding): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia (11 batting, 11 fielding): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).