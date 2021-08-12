India and England take on each other in the second Test. The five-match series is currently tied at one each after the opening game ended in a draw. Both India and England will be looking to take an early lead in the series. For the uninitiated, the ongoing series is part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 live streaming can scroll down below. ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table Updated: Latest Rankings, Team-Wise Standings and Points Tally in ICC WTC 2.

Both India and England will make changes for the this fixture. India's Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to an injury and thus, either Ishant Sharma or Ravi Ashwin will find a place in the playing XI. England, on the other hand, will be without Stuart Broad. James Anderson's availability is also unclear. The hosts are likely to bring in Moeen Ali in the playing XI.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The day one will start on August 12, 2021 (Thursday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with toss at 03:30 pm. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Pacer Saqib Mahmood Added to England Squad As Cover for Stuart Broad, Dom Bess To Return to Yorkshire.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on JioTV app.

