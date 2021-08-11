England on Wednesday, named pacer Saqib Mahmood as cover for Stuart Broad for the Tests against India after the latter injured his calf during a training session. It was also announced that Spinner Dom Bess would return to Yorkshire.

See England Cricket's tweet here:

Seamer @SaqMahmood25 has been added to our squad as cover for the second Test against India. Spinner Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fXwF8mFFVu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 11, 2021

