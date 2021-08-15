IND 27/2 in 12 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 4: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Back in the Hutch
India have lost both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Mark Wood accounted for both. Scores are level but India start with two down now. First Rahul was caught behind and then Rohit was caught at deep backward square.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are giving quite a watchful start to India and are getting close to surpassing the 27 runs lead. The visiting team genuinely needs a good start between the openers.
KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma are batting for the side and the two will be eyeing to give India a brilliant start. All eyes will be on the opening pair for now.
Virat Kohli and men are eyeing a solid start on day 4 of the Test match between India and England. The play will start soon.
India and England are all set to take on each other on the fourth day of the second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground. In this live blog, we shall bring to you the live score updates of the game. But before that, let's see what day 3 had in store for both teams. Day 3 had Joe Root written all over as he scored 180 runs and remained unbeaten. At one point in time, it looked as if England will not even cross the 300-run mark especially when the skipper walked into bat.
After Rory Burns departed on 49, England lost a couple of quick wickets. Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hamid were the ones to make their way to the pavilion on the score of 0 and 11 respectively. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the ones who set the tone for day 3 as he displayed immense patience and courage amid the chaos. While Root remained unbeaten on 180 runs, Bairstow came up with a 57 run knock and gave respite to the team. After Bairstow departed Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali were the ones who tried doing their bit but could not stay for a long time.
What looked like India's game at the start of day 2, ended with a great day for England. The home team got bundled out but with a 27-run long lead. India will now look to put up a good total on the board.