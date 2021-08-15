India and England are all set to take on each other on the fourth day of the second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground. In this live blog, we shall bring to you the live score updates of the game. But before that, let's see what day 3 had in store for both teams. Day 3 had Joe Root written all over as he scored 180 runs and remained unbeaten. At one point in time, it looked as if England will not even cross the 300-run mark especially when the skipper walked into bat. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

After Rory Burns departed on 49, England lost a couple of quick wickets. Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hamid were the ones to make their way to the pavilion on the score of 0 and 11 respectively. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the ones who set the tone for day 3 as he displayed immense patience and courage amid the chaos. While Root remained unbeaten on 180 runs, Bairstow came up with a 57 run knock and gave respite to the team. After Bairstow departed Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali were the ones who tried doing their bit but could not stay for a long time.

What looked like India's game at the start of day 2, ended with a great day for England. The home team got bundled out but with a 27-run long lead. India will now look to put up a good total on the board.