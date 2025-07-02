India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India started their tour of England with a loss in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 IND vs ENG Test 2025, handing the hosts a 1-0 lead. In hopes of making a comeback in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the India national cricket team takes on the England national cricket team in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, which commences from July 2 with Day 1 beginning at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Apart from England, India will also have to overcome their torrid track record at Edgbaston, where the Indian national cricket team are yet to win a Test out of eight appearances in Birmingham.

The IND vs ENG 1st Test at Leeds witnessed as many as five batters hit hundreds for India, and still end up on the losing side, which is unfortunately unprecedented. However, a lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah in bowling, and a lacklustre fielding effort throughout the Test saw IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 slip from the visitors' grasp as England chased 371, and took a 1-0 lead.

Shubman Gill will have to marshal his troops better in the field, which was a reason behind India's downfall. India have concerns in their XI, with Jasprit Bumrah's availability pending. Meanwhile, England named an unchanged XI with Ben Stokes as captain. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Indian Cricketers Asked To Stay Indoors After Suspicious Packet Found in Heart of Birmingham.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer