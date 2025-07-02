KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal march out to open for Team India. Both batters had a brilliant outing with the bat in the first Test of the five-match series. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a superb century in the first innings, whereas KL Rahul showcased his class with another hundred in the next innings. Rahul and Jaiswal will try to carry on their form in the second Test as well.
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal march out to open for Team India. Both batters had a brilliant outing with the bat in the first Test of the five-match series. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a superb century in the first innings, whereas KL Rahul showcased his class with another hundred in the next innings. Rahul and Jaiswal will try to carry on their form in the second Test as well.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
England national cricket team captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and has decided to bowl first. The host has already announced their playing XI, and Jofra Archer is not playing. Meanwhile, for India, there are three changes, with Jasprit Bumrah not playing due to workload management.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second Test match between India and England at Edgbaston. It's a cold and breezy morning in Birmingham, and bowlers will love to bowl in the opening hour of the game. England players will wear black armbands today in memory of former England cricketer Wayne Larkins, who sadly passed away on 28 June.
India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India started their tour of England with a loss in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 IND vs ENG Test 2025, handing the hosts a 1-0 lead. In hopes of making a comeback in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the India national cricket team takes on the England national cricket team in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, which commences from July 2 with Day 1 beginning at 3:30-live-commentary-and-full-scorecard-online-of-ind-vs-eng-anderson-tendulkar-trophy-cricket-match-6967480.html%23105052',105052)" title="Share on Twitter">