Birmingham, Jul 1 (PTI) The Indian cricket team, staying in the heart of Birmingham, was asked to stay indoors after a suspicious package was found at the nearby Centenary Square.

A BCCI source confirmed to PTI that players were asked not to venture out following a social media post from the Birmingham City Centre Police.

Usually the Indian cricketers explore the areas close to the team hotel and ahead of the second Test, they were frequenting the bustling Broad Street.

A total of eight players including captain Shubman Gill turned up for training at Edgbaston while the other 10 members had an off day.

“We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city centre, while we investigate a suspicious package,” read a post from Birmingham City Centre Police on X.

“We were alerted just before 3pm, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while it's assessed. Please avoid the area,” the message read.

However, an hour later police lifted the cordon.

