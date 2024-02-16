India and England are engaged in a thrilling encounter in the third Test match of the five-match Test series at Rajkot. Day 1 of the Test match saw some strong batting performances paired with a few unique bowling strategies and some brain fade moments. India won the toss and opted to bat first in the match. They got off to a very poor start losing three wickets in no time. From there Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja built a solid partnership and took India out of trouble. Debutant Sarfaraz Khan scored quickly and added some important runs to the total. At the end of the Day, India are in a much better position than where they started after losing half their side. 'Suraj Apne Hi Samai Pe Niklega' Naushad Khan Narrates His Son Sarfaraz Khan's Journey As He Receives Debut Cap During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India's opening partnership was of short duration as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early. Shubman Gill, despite his good performance in the last Test match, faced the biggest Test as he was continuously troubled by Mark Wood and failed to add any runs to his account. India lost Rajat Patidar immediately after to Tom Hartley. As India looked down the barrel under good batting conditions, Joe Root dropped a catch of Rohit Sharma and the Indian captain didn't look back since then and ended up scoring a big century. He was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja who also scored a century after he was promoted up the order. India ended the day with a score of 326/5 which got a much-needed boost from debutant Safaraz Khan scoring a half-century.

England on the other hand will be disappointed after letting go of such a good start. Not only did they drop Rohit's catch, but they also didn't review a dismissal when Ravindra Jadeja was on 93. They will look to come back strong in the first session on Day 2. India have not run away with the game given the last two wickets England picked in the final session but they still have some batting to come and a set Jadeja on the crease, Rehan Ahmed had a poor day and he leaked more runs than he would have wanted. Meanwhile, for India, the target would be to spend more time on crease and frustrate England.

