Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan made his debut for Team India in the third Test match against England at Rajkot. Sarfaraz is a well-known performer in the domestic circuit and he has also impressed for India A. Coached by his father Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz finally got the reward of his long wait. As Sarfaraz received his Test cap from Anil Kumble, Naushad narrated the journey of Sarfaraz. Sarfaraz himself revealed how he waited for his one chance and at times felt frustrated. Fans loved the story of his journey and made it viral. Sarfaraz Khan Hugs Wife Romana Zahoor After Receiving India Cap At the Start of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Naushad Khan Narrates His Son Sarfaraz Khan's Journey

A journey that is all heart 🫶🥹 Hear from a proud father on a very memorable day for Sarfaraz Khan 🤗 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Imk7OTuSVM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

