India's ace batter Virat Kohli will feature in his 300th One-Day International (ODI) for the nation, when the cricketer takes the field during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on March 2 in Dubai. Kohli will become the seventh Indian player to feature in 300 ODIs, having made his Team India debut in 2008. In ODIs, Kohli's numbers are unmatched, and during the upcoming India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team, the 36-year-old will have a chance to etch numerous records to his name in the Champions Trophy for the Men in Blue, and also against his opposition the Black Caps. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

Most Champions Trophy Runs for India: Currently, sitting on 651 runs from 15 appearances, Kohli needs just 51 runs to overtake Shikhar Dhawan, who holds the record for most runs (701) for India in the competition.

Most Runs In Champions Trophy History: Kohli needs to amass 142 runs more during IND vs NZ, and become the leading run-getter in tournament history, edging past Chris Gayle (791).

Most 50-Plus Scores in Champions Trophy History: Adding his last fifty against Pakistan, Kohli has now taken his tally to six 50-plus scores in CT history, and needs to hit just one, and claim the record of hitting most fifties in the tournament.

Most 50 Plus Scores Across ICC Events: Overall, Kohli has slammed 23 fifties in ICC ODI Events (CT and World Cup), which draws him level with Sachin Tendulkar, and a half-century against New Zealand, could make the ace-batter the sole record holder with 24.

Most Runs for India IND vs NZ ODIs: In 31 ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli has slammed 1,645 runs, which is only second-most to Sachin Tendulkar, who hit 1,750 runs. Another 106 runs would help Kohli scale unprecedented heights for India in the IND vs NZ ODIs.

Most Centuries for India in IND vs NZ ODIs: Kohli already is tied with Virender Sehwag, and Ricky Ponting with the most ODI centuries against the Black Caps, and with one more during the IND vs NZ CT match, the Indian batter can become the first hit seven 100s.

Kohli in the last five years, has exhibited decent performances against New Zealand, including his record-breaking 117* during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals, which augurs well for the India ace batter, who found his form back in IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 match, hitting an unbeaten 100, putting the 36-year-old in good stead to break records in India vs New Zealand CT clash tomorrow at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

