India vs New Zealand Stat Highlights 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Debutant Kyle Jamieson Tatters Indian Battling Lineup, Ajinkya Rahane Offers Resistance

Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand celebrates with Ajaz Patel, BJ Watling and Henry Nicholls after taking the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of India during day one of the First Test match between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on February 21, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Right from the time, the BCCI shared the picture of the green-top pitch, ahead of the first Test match between India and New Zealand, the deck sent a wave of worry amongst the netizens. The fears of the netizens turned out to be true as debutant Kyle Jamieson tattered the Indian batting lineup on the day 1 of the game. But in the end, India heaved a sigh of relief as Ajinkya Rahane offered maximum resistance amid chaos. Now in this article, we bring you the stat highlights of the match but before that, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both the sides. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Score Updates.

After winning the toss, the Kiwis asked the Indians to bat on the green-top wicket. Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli had a tough time surviving the gusty spells of the pace battery. Debutant Kyle Jamieson snapped three vital wickets and ripped the batting line up of the Indians. By lunch, India was struggling on 73/3. However, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane did offer resistance and stayed strong. The third session of the match was called off due to rains and by the end of the day, the scoreboard read 122/5. Now, let’s have a look at the stat highlights of the match below:

#Mayank Agarwal became the first Indian Opener in 30 years to survive the first session of a Test in New Zealand.

# Ross Taylor became the first cricketer to play at least 100 matches across all the formats.

With this scoreline, India would surely require the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to contribute a little with the bat as well. The two-game Test series is a part of World Test Championship and so far India has remained unbeaten in the tournament. Day 2 of the match will begin at 4.00 am IST.