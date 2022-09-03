India and Pakistan are set to compete against each other once again and it is once again the time to get hyped up for this high-intensity match. India had triumphed over Pakistan in a closely-contested match the last time these two sides met each other in the Asia Cup, last weekend. This is the second game of the Super 4 round in the Asia Cup 2022. While India have won both their Group A games to secure a Super 4 berth, Pakistan started with a loss to the Men in Blue before bouncing back strong and hard to clinch a dominant win over Hong Kong. India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match in Dubai

Any India vs Pakistan clash presents many individual player battles. While the larger contest between both teams stay in the focus, these player battles are also something that fans keenly wait for to take place. Ahead of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Round match, let us take a look at such player battles.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Mohammad Rizwan: Now this is one contest that fans would once again want to relive. Bowling the first over in the last India vs Pakistan match, Kumar did pose a few questions for Rizwan, who at times was not able to play him. Given that batters are generally nervous at the start, especially in such a high-intensity game, Kumar would want to put pressure on Rizwan early on.

Virat Kohli vs Naseem Shah: This contest has the makings of a classic! A young exciting pacer going up against one of the greats of this game. Naseem Shah almost had Virat Kohli's wicket in his very first over of T20I debut, but a dropped catch saved the batter. Kohli would aim to dominate Shah, who has been one of Pakistan's consistent performers with the ball in Asia Cup 2022.

Hardik Pandya vs Mohammad Nawaz: It was Hardik Pandya who smashed a six of Mohammad Nawaz's bowling to seal the result in India's favour. While Nawaz will want to get some revenge back for himself, it would not be easy, especially with the form Pandya is in at the moment.

Apart from these players, the likes of Babar Azam, Suryakumar Yadav, Khushdil Shah and also Yuzvendra Chahal would be the ones whose performances would be eagerly watched by fans.

