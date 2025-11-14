India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2025-27 will witness two of the best teams--India and South Africa take on each other in a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India will hold a slight advantage of playing at home, but the task ahead of them will not be easy at all, as they are up against the reigning World Test Champions. With some of the best players in action, fans can expect some quality cricket at the Eden Gardens, which is hosting a Test match after six years. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Cricket Match at Eden Gardens.

India and South Africa have had contrasting outcomes in their last assignments in Test cricket. The Shubman Gill-led India National Cricket Team had clinched a 2-0 clean sweep over West Indies heading into the IND vs SA 2025 Test series, while South Africa had played out a 1-1 draw against Pakistan. The IND vs SA 2025 Test series will be a very important one, keeping in mind the ICC WTC 2025-27 points table and hence, both teams would want to be at nothing but their absolute best. India vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs SA Test?

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Date Friday, November 14 Time 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team will take on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting Friday, November 14. Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

