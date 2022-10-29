India would aim to keep their winning run intact and strengthen their chances of making it to the semifinals when they face South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue have been in very good form so far, winning both their matches, the win over the Netherlands being more convincing. With two wins from as many games, India would feel that they have the required momentum and confidence to make it through to the last four and a win against South Africa would help them do so. South Africa on the other hand, have had good performances in both of their matches. While the clash against Zimbabwe, which they looked set to win, was washed out, their performance against Bangladesh was nothing less than a statement to the other sides. India vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Perth

Having stuck to a winning combination against the Netherlands, India are very less likely to make any change to the playing XI. Batting coach Vikram Rathour has confirmed that the team management would back opener KL Rahul despite the opener’s poor form in the last two matches. He would stick with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Numbers three and four Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have done enough to be the team’s main batting powerhouses so far. Hardik Pandya would come in at five while Dinesh Karthik at six.

Axar Patel had a good game against the Netherlands and will retain his place in the side. The bowling attack would also remain unchanged with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh handling the pace bowling duties alongside Mohammad Shami. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin will be the spinners.

India Likely Playing XI vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

