India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India national cricket team is taking on South Africa national cricket team in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Kolkata, where Shubman Gill has taken a slight advantage after action on Day 1. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India will resume Day 2 with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar in the middle, with the homeside still trailing South Africa by 122 runs. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Jasprit Bumrah's Fifer Restricts South Africa to 159, India in Control.

Opting to bat first, South Africa were off to a decent start, scoring 50 for the first wicket, but found themselves up against Jasprit Bumrah, who wrecked the batting, claiming his 16th five-wicket haul. Bumrah found support from Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, where both bowlers claimed two wickets each.

In reply, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but KL Rahul and Washington Sundar ensured India went into stumps on Day 1 without much trouble.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder