After beating Australia, India would be riding high on confidence as they enter the T20Is against South Africa, that starts from September 28. Beating the reigning world champions in the shortest format, India woukd be brimming with confidence as they face one of the most exciting and resilient teams in world cricket. South Africa had put up a tough fight the last time they had toured India earlier this year. The five-match series had ended 2-2 back then. This time however, India would have the services of some of their most experienced players, in the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and also KL Rahul. Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed Replace Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda For India vs South Africa T20Is 2022

The India vs South Africa T20I series would be followed by both these teams meeting in three ODIs, prior to the World Cup. India have the momentum and confidence after defeating Australia in a hotly-contested series while South Africa have not played T20 cricket recently. While the balance is tilted in favour of India, also with the home advantage in play, South Africa cannot be taken easily.

When Is India vs South Africa T20Is, 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs South Africa T20I series would be played from September 28 to October 4. The three matches would be played at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and the Holkar Stadium in Indore respectively. All three matches will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcaster partner for the India vs South Africa series. Fans can watch live telecast of the India vs South Africa T20Is on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How To Watch Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Live Online Streaming In India?

India vs South Africa T20I series live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star network. Fans can enjoy live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20I matches in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but they would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).