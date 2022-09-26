Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer and spinner Shahbaz Ahmed have replaced in-form Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda for India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The Men in Blue will square off against the Proteas in a three-match series in the shortest format of cricket. Hooda has been ruled out due to a back injury while Pandya has been rested after an impressive series win over Australia.

Check PTI's Tweet about the player replacement:

