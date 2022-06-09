Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller helped South Africa complete a very impressive run chase as they defeated India by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, June 9. Chasing 212 to win, the Proteas duo stitched a 131-run unbeaten stand to help South Africa take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series. India's bowlers had a forgettable outing with them unable to restrict the flow of runs, especially in the last 10 overs.

🚨 RESULT | #Proteas WIN BY 7 WICKETS



An incredible unbeaten 131-run partnership between David Miller (64*) and Rassie van der Dussen (75*) saw the #Proteas break the record books in Delhi to go 1-0 up in the 5-match T20I series#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iYnibtADS1— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 9, 2022

