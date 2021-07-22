India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other at the R Premadasa Stadium in the third ODI 2021. The match will take place in Colombo. The Indian team has already won the first two ODIs. In the last match, we saw Deepak Chahar walking away with a win as he scored 69 runs off 42 deliveries. The win was also hailed by Virat Kohli who is currently in England for the Test series against the Three Lions. He in fact had shared a tweet on social media. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be playing for pride. His performance was lashed out by the former Sri Lankan greats. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and pitch report for the game. SL vs IND 3rd ODI 2021 Preview & Playing XIs: India Aim For A Cleansweep.

The weather in Colombo is said to obstruct the proceedings of the match. It is said that the afternoon will have a few spells of rain at around 3.00 pm local time. Things are expected to remain the same for the next couple of hours. At around 6.00-7.00pm, we shall have no rain for the next two hours and then it will start raining again. So it's very likely that the match will get obstructed due to rains.

Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

India vs Sri Lanka weather report (Photo Credits: Accuwetaher.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Colombo is known to be quite a good batting track. Spinner can also chip in the middle overs whereas, the pacers will get assistance throughout the game

