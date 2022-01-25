After returning from South Africa, India will host West Indies cricket team for a bilateral series. The West Indies tour of India will consist of just limited-overs fixtures. India and West Indies will take on each other in three ODIs and as many T20Is. Fans are keen to see the Indian team in action at home. So, if you are looking for India vs West Indies 2022 full schedule you can continue reading. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule of IND vs WI in PDF format, here which has all the details about the matches, venues along with timings in IST.

Having lost the three-match ODI series 3-0 against South Africa, India will be eager to bounce back and do well. Rohit Sharma, who missed the South African tour, is expected to be back and lead the team. West Indies, on the other hand, come into the series after having hosted England. SA vs IND: This ODI Series Has Been a 'Good Eye-Opener' For Us, Says Rahul Dravid After 3-0 Loss Against South Africa.

India vs West Indies Full Schedule 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 06 1st ODI 01:00 PM Ahmedabad February 09 2nd ODI 01:00 PM Ahmedabad February 11 3rd ODI 01:00 PM Ahmedabad February 16 1st T20I 07:00 PM Kolkata February 18 2nd T20I 07:00 PM Kolkata February 20 3rd T20I 07:00 PM Kolkata

India vs West Indies Broadcast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Indian cricket. The India vs West Indies 2022 ODI and T20I series will be telecast live on Star Sports channels and live streaming of will be made available on Star Network's OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website.

