India clinched an impressive six-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this victory, the hosts took a series lead in the three-game series. Chasing 158 to win, India started off pretty well but their innings took a hit when they lost some wickets in the middle overs. But Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer ensured that there were no more hiccups as India eventually won the contest with six wickets and seven balls to spare. India vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2022 Highlights: Batters Shine, Ravi Bishnoi Stars on Debut As Hosts Take Series Lead With Six-Wicket Victory

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision which proved to pay off. After being struck for a boundary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Brandon King in the very first over of the game. A 47-run ensued between Kyle Mayers (31) and Nicholas Pooran which seemed to bring back West Indies into the contest. But that was ended when Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Kyle Mayers. The star of India's bowling effort was Ravi Bishnoi. The young leggie, making his debut, bowled a remarkable spell which included a two-wicket over as he eventually ended up with figures of 2/17 in four overs. He was the main reason why the West Indies innings did not have any impetus in the middle overs. Pooran played a brave knock of 61 runs but eventually, West Indies could manage only 157 runs, which was perhaps 20-30 runs short of what they would have liked to achieve.

Here are some stat highlights from the game:

#Nicholas Pooran hit sixth T20I half-century

#India won their ninth T20I in 10 games vs West Indies since 2018

#Ishan Kishan has the lowest strike rate by an Indian batter in T20Is

#India registered their seventh consecutive opening partnership of 50 runs or more

#Ravi Bishnoi (2/17) has the third-best figures by an Indian spinner on debut

The focus of the series now shifts to the second T20I, which would be played at the same venue in two days' time. India would want to wrap up the series with another win while West Indies would have to win in order to keep this three-match affair alive.

