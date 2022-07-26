Having already won the series, India will enter the final One-Day International against West Indies with hopes of registering a whitewash. IND vs WI 3rd ODI cash will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday). So ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND vs WI head-to-head record, likely playing XI and other details you need to know. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs WI Match from Queen's Park Oval.

West Indies will be disappointed with not being level in the series as they let the 2md ODI slip from their grasp and ended up on the losing side. A sensational knock from Axar Patel helped India take a 2-0 lead and win the series. Now the Men in Blue will be aiming for a clean weep while the Windies look to get back to winning ways.

IND vs WI ODIs Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 138 times in One-Day Internationals. India leads the head-to-head record with 69 wins compared to West Indies’ 63 victories. Two matches have been tied while four games have produced in No-Result.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Key Players

India will count on stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to produce the goods in the game. Meanwhile, West Indies will look at Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran as they aim to return to winning ways.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Alzarri Joseph vs Shihar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rovaman Powell will be some of the key battles to look forward to.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Venue

The 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday).

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Match Timing

The 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) holds the TV telecast rights for the India tour of the West Indies 2022. However, the live online streaming of India vs West Indies will be available on the FanCode website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Shai Hope (w), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hossain, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie/Hayden Walsh Jr, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

