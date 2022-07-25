India defeated West Indies by two wickets in the 2nd ODI to win the game and seal the series. It was yet another important performance from the visitors as this time, Axar Patel stepped up with a crucial half-century lower down the order, to take his side home. Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)