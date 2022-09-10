England women's cricket team hosts their Indian counterpart at the Riverside Stadium in Durham in the first of a three-game T20 series. India, the silver medalists in the Commonwealth Games, will be fairly confident of performing well in the English conditions again. The conditions in the stadium are ideal for batting and the side winning the toss will look to bat first and put some runs on board. The series is generating a lot of buzz amongst the neutrals as well with India and England being the top sides in this format. England versus India will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 11:30 PM IST. IND W vs ENG W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2022 at Riverside Ground.

Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, and Katherine Brunt will be unavailable for England which is a huge blow to the hosts. Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley will open the innings for England and they can both score at a quick rate for England. Skipper Amy Jones will keep wickets and is someone that can bat in the top order as well when needing quick runs. Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn will lead the bowling unit.

Jemimah Rodrigues is still undergoing rehab at NCA and will miss the England series. Smriti Mandhana and Sahfali Varma stuck some important opening partnerships in the Commonwealth Games and the duo will be continuing to do the same. Renuka Thakur is the go-to performer for India for wickets and she can be particularly impressive in the powerplays. Radha Yadav has played in the Big Bash league and is another key bowler for the team.

India Women vs England Women 1st T20I will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Durham on September 10, 2022 (Saturday). The IND W vs ENG W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Women's tour of England and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to catch the India Women vs England Women live action on TV dets.

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of India Women's tour of England on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I live streaming online. India and England are both quality sides and this sets up for a mouth-watering clash. Expect the visitors to win though and take an early lead in the series.

