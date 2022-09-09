The first T20 clash of three match series between India Women (IN-W) and South-Africa (SA-W) will be played on September 10 (Saturday) at Riverside Cricket Ground in England. The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND W vs ENG W super four face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestios on compiling the fantasy playing XI. 2022 Road Safety World Series Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Cricket League Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

England women earlier this season had a disappointing end to Commonwealth games 2022 after losing to New-Zealand women in bronze medal match. Meanwhile, India women had reached far in the commonwealth 2022 tournament into the final and lost by a slight margin against Australia, which gives them a lead in the upcoming T20 series. Amy Jones will lead the England women in absence of Natalie Scivern who took leave from the sport to focus on her mental health. For women in blue, Harmanpreet Kaur will continue leading the side. The last time two sides played a bilateral T20 series against each-other was in 2021 when England women won by 2-1 lead. IND-W who look better side of the two will evidently seek a revenge this time.

IND- W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Amy Jones (EN-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND- W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Danni Wyatt (EN-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND- W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Nat Sciver (EN-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Alice Capsey (EN-W) could be our all-rounders.

IND- W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-L), Meghna Singh ( IN-W) could form our bowling attack.

IND- W vs ENG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amy Jones (EN-W),Smriti Mandhana (IN-W), Shafali Verma (IN-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W), Danni Wyatt (EN-W),Nat Sciver (EN-W), Deepti Sharma (IN-W), Alice Capsey (EN-W),Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W), Renuka Singh (IN-L), Meghna Singh ( IN-W).

Nat Sciver (ENG-W) could be named as the captain of your IND-W vs ENG W Dream11 Fantasy Team, Harmanpreet Kaur (IN-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

