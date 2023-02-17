Following couple of triumphant staging in Cape Town, Harmanpreet Kaur led side will move to St George's Park, Gqeberha to play their third group match against the spirited England Women on February 17 (Saturday). The high-voltage contest will kick-off at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both, India and England are going strong so far in the tournament with two wins in a row. Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh and Sneh Rana Perform Traditional Dance in Port Elizabeth Ahead of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

A closely fought encounter against Pakistan missed strict bowling from India Women, despite winning the contest in the end. However, the Women-in-Blue took no time to take the learnings and were seen in absolute discipline with the ball against West Indies Women on Wednesday. The spin talisman Deepti Sharma had three scalps to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is on Wednesday and only Indian bowler, irrespective of gender to take as many wickets. India has shown tremendous composure while chasing in both the group matches so far. Richa Ghosh at middle has been anchoring the innings well and with her power strokes she has led her team to the finishing line with relative ease.

On the other hand, England Women's forte has been it's bowling more than batting in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. The bowling all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone has been the leading wicket-taker with three scalps in each game and be the trump card for England against the strong batting line-up of India on Saturday. Alice Capsey's heroics with the bat against Ireland will give England some confidence in batting department ahead of the crucial clash against India. The two teams share some serious rivalry in white-ball cricket, hence a cracking show is on the cards in an evenly poised contest of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

IND-W vs ENG-W Head-to-Head Record in Test

The two teams have played 26 T20I against each-other. England Women dominates the head-to-head record with 19 wins, whereas, India Women have emerged victorious 7 times. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Match in Gqeberha.

IN-W vs EN-W Match 14 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Key Players

Key Players Richa Ghosh (IND) Deepti Sharma (IND) Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) Alice Capsey (ENG)

IND-W vs ENG-W Match 14 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Mini Battles

Smriti Mandhana vs Sarah Glenn and Alice Capsey against Deepti Sharma will be two key battles to look forward to.

IND-W vs ENG-W Match 14 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs England Women Match 14 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played at St George's Park Stadium, Gqeberha on February 18 (Saturday). The starting time of the match is 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:00 PM IST.

IND-W vs ENG-W Match 14 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of IN-W vs EN-W Match 14 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network will provide the Live Streaming of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the India Women vs England Women.

IND-W vs ENG-W Match 14 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND-W Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Richa Ghosh, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

ENG-W Playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight ©, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

