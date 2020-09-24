On this day (September 24) in 2007, India defeated Pakistan in the finals to become the champions of inaugural ICC T20 World in South Africa. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, a young Indian side put up a spectacular performance and lifted the elusive trophy. The Men in Blue didn’t step into the tournament as favourites as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly opted out of the competition. Also, it was Dhoni’s first assignment as captain. However, the young guns of the team stood up and guided India to glory. As the historic triumph completes 13 years, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh went down memory lane and recalled the day. India vs Pakistan 2007 T20 World Cup Final Recap.

Just six months before the gala T20 tournament, India were unceremoniously knocked out of 2007 World Cup after losing to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage. Hence, many didn’t back them to do well in the then-new format of the game. However, MS Dhoni and Co had different ideas. Youngsters like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, RP Singh and Irfan Pathan took the tournament by storm as giants like Australia, South Africa and England failed to defeat India. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket fraternity reacted to India’s triumph. India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Triumph Completes 13 Years: From Gautam Gambhir’s Fighting Fifty in Final to Yuvraj Singh’s Six Sixes, A Look at 5 Memorable Performances.

Virender Sehwag Recalls Triumph!!

13 years ago, since we created history and became the winners of the first ever World T20. And the reception that we received in Mumbai on return, wow, that is what one plays for. pic.twitter.com/8RA9jEgFTa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

Harbhajan Singh Feels Like Yesterday!!

13 years ago, since we created history and became the winners of the first ever World T20. And the reception that we received in Mumbai on return, wow, that is what one plays for. pic.twitter.com/8RA9jEgFTa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

Irfan Pathan's Heartfelt Note!!

I will remember this special day till my last https://t.co/U0HDm5Sc2S changed the indian cricket in terms of what followed the next https://t.co/7ZI30SkqVO was a complete team effort thru out the tournament. #t20worldcup #champion pic.twitter.com/5BFM34Boac — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

RP Singh Feels Like Yesterday!!

Today's is like my birthday. From the mid-night, I start getting reminders about the historic #t20worldcup2007 win. God has been very kind that I was also part of that fabulous team. #ThursdayThoughts #thursdayvibes #ThursdayMotivation #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/r8nihw1GOo — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 24, 2020

ICC Goes Down Memory Lane!!

🎙️ "In the air, Sreesanth takes it!"#OnThisDay in 2007, India clinched the inaugural ICC @T20WorldCup 🏆 after an exciting final against arch-rivals Pakistan 💥#T20TakesOff: Watch extended highlights of the 🔥 #INDvPAK clash 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

T20 cricket has grown immensely since 2007, and its popularity among fans is nothing massive. However, India haven’t been able to lift the prestigious title again. England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have gone on to lift the trophy while West Indies are the only team to achieve the title twice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).