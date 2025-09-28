Alright then! India and Pakistan are in an Asia Cup final for the very first time and honestly, there could not have been a better way to find out the winner of this year's continental tournament. India and Pakistan both have had memorable campaigns and now, the Dubai International Stadium will witness one final showdown to determine whether it is the Men in Blue or the Green Shirts who are the rightful owners of continental supremacy. There have been two India vs Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup 2025 and both have been one-sided, with Suryakumar Yadav and co emerging victorious. As a matter of fact, India are the only unbeaten team in the Asia Cup 2025 and the defending champions will look to go all the way and win the title, keeping that winning run intact. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match.

Ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final, one of the many questions that might arise in the minds of cricket fans is what would India's playing XI look like? Who comes in and who goes out in India's playing XI? Will Jasprit Bumrah return? What is Hardik Pandya's injury update? In this article, we shall take a look at all these in detail and also explore what India's likely playing XI for the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final might look like.

Top-Order: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill will look to continue the good work that they have done at the top of the order for the India National Cricket Team. Abhishek Sharma has been simply phenomenal and the way he has taken down bowling attacks right at the start of the innings has been one of the main reasons behind India's unbeaten run in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. Shubman Gill is due for a big score, having failed to convert some starts and he will hope that it comes on the day of the IND vs PAK final. Suryakumar Yadav, like he did against Sri Lanka, is expected to come out and bat at number three. Salman Ali Agha on Handshake Controversy Before IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Pehle Bhi India-Pakistan Ke Matches Huye, Usme Issey Bhi Zyada…’ (Watch Video).

Middle-Order: Tilak Varma's performance at number four holds one of the keys to the success of the India National Cricket Team's batting order. The left-hander showed how destructive he could be, hitting 49* off 34 balls. He is expected to be followed by Sanju Samson at five. Sanju Samson has played some blitzkrieg knocks, but so far, has not had a big score apart from his 56 vs Oman. He will be key once again with the bat in hand. Hardik Pandya, who left the field after bowling just one over in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, was said to have experienced cramps and will be assessed ahead of the IND vs PAK final. Shivam Dube will bat at number six.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube are set to be the three all-rounders in India's playing XI in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final. While there remains a shadow of doubt over Hardik Pandya's availability, India would look for big contributions from Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. Should Hardik Pandya be fit, it will be a massive boost for the England National Cricket Team. When Was The Last Time India Won an Asia Cup T20 Tournament? Check Details Ahead IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to India's playing XI after being rested for the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The very presence of Jasprit Bumrah in a bowling line-up is enough to send shivers down the spines of opposition. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will sit out with Jasprit Bumrah, having Hardik Pandya as his bowling partner. Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be the three spinners in India's likely XI.

India's Likely XI in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

