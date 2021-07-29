India registered their third-lowest score in T20Is as they were restricted to just 81/8 in their 20 overs by Sri Lanka in the third and deciding fixture of the three-match series. Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat first. But he along with his batsmen didn't justify the decision at all with them losing wickets in heaps. They were 36/5 at the end of the eighth over. However, this isn't the first time that India are faced with such a situation. They have earlier some really low scores in T20Is owing to poor batting performances.

However, this is after a long time that India even failed to cross the 100-run mark in T20I cricket. Here is a list of their lowest totals in the shortest format of the game: IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2021 Toss Report & Playing XI Update: India Elect To Bat First As Sandeep Warrier Makes T20I Debut

Rank Score Opposition Venue Date 1 74/10 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia February 1, 2008 2 79/10 New Zealand Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, India March 15, 2008 3 81/8 Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo July 29, 2021

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga was the best bowler, scalping four wickets for just nine runs. Skipper Dasun Shanaka took two wickets while Dusmantha Chameera and Ramesh Mendis settled for one apiece. Kuldeep Yadav was India's best batsman with 23 runs.

