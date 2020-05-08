Inzamam-ul-Haq Recounts Horror of 2002 Karachi Blast That Claimed 14 Lives

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lahore, May 8: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq spoke of what the players went through when a bomb blast occurred near the hotel where the Pakistan and New Zealand sides were staying in Karachi in the summer of 2002. "None of the players got injured but that was a scary day," said Inzamam on his Youtube channel. "My room was on the side where the impact of the blast took place. Thankfully I wasn't in the room as the glass on the windows broke and hit the wall on the opposite side."

14 died including the bomber himself who detonated an explosive inside a car in front of the neighbouring Sheraton hotel. The series was abandoned after that and the Kiwis left for home. Inzamam-Ul-Haq Points Out Difference Between India and Pakistan Teams During Early 90s, Says ‘Our Batsmen Scored for the Team’ While ‘Indian Players’ Hundreds Were for Themselves’.

"We were just about to leave for the ground when the incident took place," said Inzamam. "Players were mostly leaving for breakfast. I heard something but couldn't understand what had happened. All the curtains and window panes had broken. I asked a guard and he told me there was a bomb blast."

"I was asked to go to the basement and there I saw all the New Zealand players in the swimming pool and they were all crying. These players had never experienced something like this back home."