Southampton, August 31: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood on Monday said that he was "concerned" about the COVID-19 outbreak in his IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The BCCI has confirmed that 13 personnel, including two players, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the CSK camp. Hazlewood is currently with the Australian team for their limited overs series in England. The two sides will play three T20Is in Southampton and as many ODIs in Manchester between September 4-16.

"We have a WhatsApp group with all the information that comes through. It's obviously a little bit of a concern," Hazlewood told reporters. "Ideally, you'd have no cases. They are in quarantine now and I think that finishes up in the next few days. All my focus is on this tour at the moment and when the IPL comes closer we'll think about that," Hazlewood said. Josh Hazlewood Hits Hat-Trick of Boundaries on Birthday As Sydney Sixers Beat Adelaide Strikers by 2 Wickets in BBL 2019–20, Watch Video.

Along with Hazlewood, David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch are scheduled to travel to the UAE after their tour of England. Hazlewood said there will be discussions with Cricket Australia (CA) if the number of positive cases in the IPL increases. "We haven't spoken too much about it yet. It's a few weeks away until we get there. I assume those things will come up if cases are still happening closer to the date, then we'll touch base with CA and have a chat."

