Rohit Sharma was seen letting his hair down on the beach along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and little daughter baby Samaira. The Mumbai Indians captain was seen getting smacked in the mud on the beach along with his wife and daughter and it seemed as if he was having quite a gala time ahead of the gruelling season of the IPL 2020. The franchise shared the photo of the family and they posed happily for the snap. The Mumbai Indians will play their first match against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19, 2020. MI IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Mumbai Indians Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The match is considered to be no less than El Classico of IPL considering the kind of an epic battle it offers. The Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand over MS Dhoni's Yellow Army as the Men in Blue have walked away with a win on most occasions. On Monday, the team spent most of their time shooting for commercials after they finished with their nets. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians will play their second match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23, 2020 at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium. The players, fans and franchises are quite excited about the start of the IPL 2020. The fans have been starved of action since March this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).