New Delhi, August 15: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has partnered with home grown brand Niine to amplify its campaign and drive awareness around the adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices. Conversations around periods and the usage of sanitary napkins must no longer happen in hushed tones. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech on Saturday morning highlighted his welcome support for eliminating taboos about menstruation.

Rajasthan Royals will display the Niine logo on the back of the team's jersey for the upcoming edition of the IPL to be held in the UAE from September 19 until November 10. Ahead of IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals Share Wicket-Keeper Sanju Samson's Lightning-Fast Stumping Video from a Practice Session.

Rajasthan Royals' Tweet

Welcoming Niine to the Royals family, Rajasthan Royals' Executive Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur, said: "t's time to make a real change. We are delighted to welcome Niine on board who have been frontrunners in making a change in the way menstruation is perceived in the society."

"The synergy between the two organisations to work on women empowerment is something we are excited about. Their work towards protecting the environment through safe disposal, with their products has been remarkable and is again something that we're proud to be associated with."

"IPL is a fantastic commodity which is loved and watched by millions around the world, we at Rajasthan Royals, through this partnership look to be the drivers of change both on and off the field during the IPL, sending out a resounding message of change on the biggest of stages," added Barthakur.

Amar Tulsiyan Founder and Chairman, Niine Hygiene and Personal Care, said: "Rajasthan Royals are known for their affinity with social causes, and share a common vision of empowering women to strengthen India further. We are very excited at this partnership and look forward to a strong season of innings and knock out menstrual shackles from the lives of our girls and women, together."

"We also believe IPL is a powerful platform that reaches out to millions and millions of men and women in our country and internationally, and can be a catalyst in doing away with embarrassment faced by many when it comes to sanitary napkins or in talks about periods," he added.

