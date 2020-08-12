With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being around the corner, all the players are gearing up to make a mark in the gala tournament and Sanju Samson is no exception. Recently, the official Instagram account of Rajasthan Royals shared a video from their side’s practice session in which wicket-keeper Sanju Samson can be seen executing a lightning-fast stumping. The take was brilliant and his reflexes were quite fast as well. With Jos Buttler being the team, Samson is not likely to don the wicket-keeping gloves. If he does, however, batsman can’t afford to miss the ball after leaving the crease. RR Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Rajasthan Royals Team Led by Steve Smith.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, IPL 2020 will take place in UAE and the playing conditions will certainly be different. However, with spinners expected to get assistance from the pitches, a wicket-keeper with good stumping skills will be a cherry on the cake for the teams. Notably, Buttler is likely to miss the first few matches of the tournament due to national duties and Samson is certain to keep wickets in his absence. However, if the Kerela-born cricketer manages to impress, he might serve behind the stumps for a longer run. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals Fire Warning to Opposition Teams, Share Video of Robin Uthappa’s Gigantic Hit.

Watch Video:

Along with affecting dismissals behind the stumps, Samson will have to come good with the bat in order to guide Rajasthan Royals to their second title. Notably, the 25-year-old has played a good amount of cricket in UAE and is very well aware of the conditions. Also, he’s eyeing to seal the wicket-keeper slot in the national team, and a stellar display in IPL 2020 might help him in doing that.

