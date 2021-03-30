The Indian Premier League 2021 is scheduled to begin on April 9, 2021, and will be played until May 30, 2021. However, IPL 2021 will see a number of changes as it returns back to India after the previous edition of the cash-rich league was played in its entirety in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). So ahead of the new season, we take a look at some changes made by the governing body for IPL 2021. Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

IPL 2021, just like the 2020 edition, will be played inside a bio-secure bubble in order to restrict the exposure of the participating players and staff to coronavirus. But this time, the tournament will be played in India and for the first time it will be held across six cities in the country with several matches being held in Ahmedabad.

What’s New in IPL 2021

IPL Back in India

Indian Premier League returns to India after the 2020 edition was held in its entirety in the UAE. The initial part of IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors with a call on spectators to be taken later in the season.

New Venue

This is the first time that the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Indian Premier League matches. The venue will host a number of matches during the league stage with the play-offs and the final of IPL 2021 scheduled to be played at the Stadium.

No Home Advantage

There will be no home advantage for the teams in IPL 2021 as each franchise is scheduled to play at four venues over the course of the season. The competition will be played across six cities in a bio-secure bubble with Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Delhi hosting all the games.

